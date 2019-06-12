Rising star Cynthia Gauthier is Canada’s first female Monster Jam driver

Cynthia Gauthier is smart, talented, beautiful and she’s Canada’s first female Monster Jam driver.

“I first started at 18 to race dirt bikes,” said Gauthier.

“I was already studying to be in accounting and it was really important for me to finish my school before doing anything else. I actually started racing off–road for a little bit and met people in the Monster Jam industry. I got the opportunity to get into touring for a year and just fell in love with the sport.”

Gauthier grew up in Quebec and starting working on a farm close to her home. So it’s no surprise her first experience with driving would be a tractor.

“My dad used to bring me to all kinds of races when I was five years old,” recalled Gauthier. “I would sit on the side of the racetrack just wishing that one day I would become a racer.”

READ MORE: Global previews the Monster Jam as it drives into Winnipeg

Gauthier started competing in 2015 at age 25. Five years later, Gauthier has many titles under her belt – most recently the World High Jump Victory in Orlando.

“I have a world champion title now with Monster Jam,” said Gauthier.

When asked what it’s like to go head to head against her male competitors in extreme sports.

“I think we’re improving a lot in the last couple of years, and there are so many more female drivers and they’re really good,” Gauthier said. “So that mentality of being, ‘Oh, it’s a girl driving’ really is changing I think.”

Monster Jam is coming to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena between June 21 and 23 for four shows. This year there will be two female drivers competing.

“Me and Krysten Anderson,” said Gauthier. “Krysten is the daughter of Dennis Anderson, one of the legends. Dennis created Grave Digger. He made a name for himself and now Krysten is driving her dad’s truck and making a name for herself.”

From go-karts to dirt bikes, Gauthier said she feels, “nothing compares to a Monster Jam truck.”

“I knew I wanted to be a driver … I’m just living the dream.”