Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 4:35 pm
A section of the South Perimeter Highway was temporarily closed after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
A section of the South Perimeter Highway was temporarily closed after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. Dan Turnbull/Global News

The South Perimeter at St. Anne’s Road was temporarily closed after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

At least three vehicles could be seen heavily damaged with one car in the ditch.

STARS Air Ambulance said a 19-year-old man was taken to HSC in stable condition.

READ MORE: Manitoba man, 19, dies in head-on crash northeast of Winnipeg

Global News was not able to reach RCMP for details on this crash, but Sunday morning Mounties said there has been a number of crashes over the weekend. Poor visibility and icy conditions were factors in many of them.

RCMP is reminding motorists to drive to conditions, slow down, wear seatbelts and drive sober.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashwinnipegSTARSWinnipeg trafficMulti-vehicle crashSt. Anne's Roadsouth perimeterhighway 100
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.