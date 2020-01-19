Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway

Send this page to someone via email

The South Perimeter at St. Anne’s Road was temporarily closed after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

At least three vehicles could be seen heavily damaged with one car in the ditch.

STARS Air Ambulance said a 19-year-old man was taken to HSC in stable condition.

Global News was not able to reach RCMP for details on this crash, but Sunday morning Mounties said there has been a number of crashes over the weekend. Poor visibility and icy conditions were factors in many of them.

RCMP is reminding motorists to drive to conditions, slow down, wear seatbelts and drive sober.

Story continues below advertisement