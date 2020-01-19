Police search for suspect in South Edmonton Common robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for a suspect after a man robbed a business in south Edmonton.

It happened at 8:15 p.m. in the South Edmonton Common retail area, at a business on 19 Avenue and 99 Street.

Police said they received a report that a man entered the business, approached an employee with a weapon and demanded money. After the money was handed over, he fled.

READ MORE: Edmonton police asking for help locating alleged pharmacy robbers

No one was injured.

He was described being between the ages of 40 and 50, about 6′ tall with an average build. He was wearing dark coloured winter clothing.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:07 Attempted robbery prompts partial evacuation of Southgate Centre Attempted robbery prompts partial evacuation of Southgate Centre