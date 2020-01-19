Police search for suspect in South Edmonton Common robbery

Edmonton police are looking for a suspect after a man robbed a business in south Edmonton.
It happened at 8:15 p.m. in the South Edmonton Common retail area, at a business on 19 Avenue and 99 Street.
Police said they received a report that a man entered the business, approached an employee with a weapon and demanded money. After the money was handed over, he fled.
No one was injured.
He was described being between the ages of 40 and 50, about 6′ tall with an average build. He was wearing dark coloured winter clothing.
Anyone with information about this crime should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.
