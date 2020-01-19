Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for suspect in South Edmonton Common robbery

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 12:08 pm
Edmonton police are investigating after a robbery in the South Edmonton Common retail area.
Edmonton police are investigating after a robbery in the South Edmonton Common retail area. File/Global News

Edmonton police are looking for a suspect after a man robbed a business in south Edmonton.

It happened at 8:15 p.m. in the South Edmonton Common retail area, at a business on 19 Avenue and 99 Street.

Related News

Police said they received a report that a man entered the business, approached an employee with a weapon and demanded money. After the money was handed over, he fled.

READ MORE: Edmonton police asking for help locating alleged pharmacy robbers

No one was injured.

He was described being between the ages of 40 and 50, about  6′ tall with an average build. He was wearing dark coloured winter clothing.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Attempted robbery prompts partial evacuation of Southgate Centre
Attempted robbery prompts partial evacuation of Southgate Centre
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton RobberySouth Edmonton CommonSouth Edmonton robberysouth common crimesouth common robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.