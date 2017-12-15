Police seek suspects after up to $500K of electronics stolen from Staples in South Edmonton Common

Police have released images of masked suspects believed to be behind a massive electronics heist in South Edmonton Common early Friday morning.

Two men broke into a Staples, a major office-supply retailer, at 1960 101 Street just before 1 a.m., police said.

View photos of the Staples store in South Edmonton Common below:

According to police, the suspects made off with anywhere between $200,000 and $500,000 worth of high-end electronics, including drones, laptop computers, desktop computers, cellphones, cameras, headphones, pens and suitcases.

Police did not provide details about how the suspects got into the store but said they fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspects, the suspect vehicle or the robbery itself is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

View a photo gallery of the suspect below:

