Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Bitter cold doesn’t stop Calgarians from rallying in Womxn’s March YYC

By Lauren Pullen Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 8:23 pm
Calgarians march in solidarity for women’s rights
WATCH: More than a hundred people bundled up in the bitter cold in Calgary to rally for women’s rights on Saturday. Lauren Pullen has more on the message of this year’s march.

A brave group of supporters took on the bitter cold in Calgary on Saturday for the fourth annual Womxn’s March YYC.

About 120 people bundled up and marched from Stephen Avenue to a rally at city hall.

The focus of this year’s Calgary march was inclusion. That message was made loud and clear with the event’s name change — replacing the “e'” in women with the letter “x.”

“If you know any kind of math, you know ‘x’ equals something. Because there [are] so many different types of women, that’s what the ‘x’ is for,” said parade marshall Adora Nwofor.

“You don’t have to have a uterus, a vagina. You don’t have to look a certain way. If you’re tall or fat or deaf or blind or black or Indigenous, you are a woman. If you’re trans, you are a woman. We need to include all of those women because they’re valuable. Period.”

Tweet This

Calgarians came together in solidarity with thousands of people from across North America, with rallies held in several Canadian and American cities.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Today, we rise into our power:’ Thousands turn out for Women’s Marches in U.S.

Now four years strong, the first marches started in 2017 in cities across the United States the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

The fourth annual women’s march in Calgary on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
The fourth annual women’s march in Calgary on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LGBTQWomen's RightsWomen's marchInclusionStephen Avenuewomen's march 2020Calgary Women's MarchCalgary women's march 2020womxn's march YYCYYC women's march
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.