Bitter cold doesn’t stop Calgarians from rallying in Womxn’s March YYC

A brave group of supporters took on the bitter cold in Calgary on Saturday for the fourth annual Womxn’s March YYC.

About 120 people bundled up and marched from Stephen Avenue to a rally at city hall.

The focus of this year’s Calgary march was inclusion. That message was made loud and clear with the event’s name change — replacing the “e'” in women with the letter “x.”

“If you know any kind of math, you know ‘x’ equals something. Because there [are] so many different types of women, that’s what the ‘x’ is for,” said parade marshall Adora Nwofor.

“You don’t have to have a uterus, a vagina. You don’t have to look a certain way. If you’re tall or fat or deaf or blind or black or Indigenous, you are a woman. If you’re trans, you are a woman. We need to include all of those women because they’re valuable. Period.” Tweet This

Calgarians came together in solidarity with thousands of people from across North America, with rallies held in several Canadian and American cities.

Now four years strong, the first marches started in 2017 in cities across the United States the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

