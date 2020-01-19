Injured deer rescued from Okanagan’s Skaha Lake

Send this page to someone via email

An ice rescue team from the Penticton Fire Department ventured out onto the ice of Skaha Lake on Saturday morning to rescue an injured deer.

The chief of the Okanagan Falls fire department Rob Oliver said when his fire department was notified about the injured animal, they called in the Penticton ice rescue team which has the proper equipment and training to perform this type of rescue.

Oliver said the deer appeared weak and had injuries near its tail that were likely caused by other animals.

Another view of the stranded deer rescued from Skaha Lake on Saturday morning. Ron Wilson

Oliver said the ice rescue team went out to the injured animal, put a rope around it and brought it into shore.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted on social media that the deer’s tail had actually been bitten off and that the animal had likely been chased by a coyote.

The fire chief said the rescue was completed without anyone falling through the ice.

He said the animal was given a shot by a conservation officer “to calm him down” and the deer was loaded into the conservation officer’s vehicle.

Oliver said the deer was ultimately released back into the wild.

The fire chief was pleased crews were able to respond to public concerns about the animal.

“At least they know that something was done for the deer,” he said.

#BCCOS helped rescue an injured deer – its tail was bitten off – on the ice @ #SkahaLake The deer had likely been chased by a coyote, which was spotted. With the help of @pentictonfire the deer was taken to safety & released into the wild (its injuries weren’t critical) #teamwork pic.twitter.com/OyjPLAkC3i — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) January 19, 2020

Oliver said it was good that people reported the animal to authorities instead of trying to walk out onto the lake to retrieve the animal themselves.

“If they went out there they probably could have fallen through the ice, and the next thing you know we’d be doing a recovery,” Oliver said.

Oliver recommends people stay off the lake at this time.