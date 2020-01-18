Freezing rain warnings issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 in southern B.C.

The warnings were issued Saturday morning by Environment Canada, which noted freezing could persist into Sunday.

It added that motorists should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, as surfaces will become slippery and hazardous.

“A strong storm system will bring snow to the Fraser Valley,” the national weather agency said in its warning.

“Warm air aloft pushes inland this afternoon and freezing rain is expected for portions of the Coquihalla and the Hope Princeton Highways, near Hope. Higher elevations of these routes will likely see a transition to rain showers by this evening.”

In related news, a snowfall warning has been issued for the Fraser Canyon, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected. However, that warning noted that warm air is expected to move in later Saturday, bringing the potential risk of freezing rain.

