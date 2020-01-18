Menu

Traffic

Freezing rain warnings issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 2:27 pm
Updated January 18, 2020 2:28 pm
Road conditions at the Coquihalla Highway summit on Saturday morning. A freezing rain warning has been issued for the highway, from Hope to Merritt,.
Road conditions at the Coquihalla Highway summit on Saturday morning. A freezing rain warning has been issued for the highway, from Hope to Merritt,. DriveBC

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 in southern B.C.

The warnings were issued Saturday morning by Environment Canada, which noted freezing could persist into Sunday.

It added that motorists should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, as surfaces will become slippery and hazardous.

How freezing rain forms in the atmosphere
How freezing rain forms in the atmosphere

“A strong storm system will bring snow to the Fraser Valley,” the national weather agency said in its warning.

READ MORE: One last blast of snow expected before B.C. South Coast weather shifts to rain

“Warm air aloft pushes inland this afternoon and freezing rain is expected for portions of the Coquihalla and the Hope Princeton Highways, near Hope. Higher elevations of these routes will likely see a transition to rain showers by this evening.”

Story continues below advertisement

In related news, a snowfall warning has been issued for the Fraser Canyon, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected. However, that warning noted that warm air is expected to move in later Saturday, bringing the potential risk of freezing rain.

Global Okanagan Weather January 17, 2020
Global Okanagan Weather January 17, 2020
