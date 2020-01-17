5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Coastal Lunar Lanterns

Jack Poole Plaza, Vancouver

Jan. 18 to Feb. 9

lunarfest.org

2 — Dine Out Vancouver

Various locations

Jan. 17 to Feb. 2

dineoutvancouver.com

3 — Robert Burns Supper & Concert

Place des Arts, Coquitlam

Jan. 18, 6 p.m.

placedesarts.ca

4 — Cloverdale Antique & Collectable Show

Shannon Hall & Alice Mackay Buildings, Surrey

Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

cacsgroup.com

5 — Abbotsford Flea Market

Exhibition Park, Abbotsford

Sunday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

abbotsfordfleamarket.com

