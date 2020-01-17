5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Coastal Lunar Lanterns
Jack Poole Plaza, Vancouver
Jan. 18 to Feb. 9
lunarfest.org
2 — Dine Out Vancouver
Various locations
Jan. 17 to Feb. 2
dineoutvancouver.com
3 — Robert Burns Supper & Concert
Place des Arts, Coquitlam
Jan. 18, 6 p.m.
placedesarts.ca
4 — Cloverdale Antique & Collectable Show
Shannon Hall & Alice Mackay Buildings, Surrey
Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
cacsgroup.com
5 — Abbotsford Flea Market
Exhibition Park, Abbotsford
Sunday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
abbotsfordfleamarket.com
