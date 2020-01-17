West Edmonton school locks doors with students inside amid major police presence in area

Send this page to someone via email

Lymburn School in west Edmonton locked its doors with students still inside on Friday afternoon as photos emerged on social media of a major police presence in the area.

Edmonton Public Schools confirmed the school was put on alert and that students were being kept inside indefinitely. However, the school board said students were allowed to move around freely within the school.

The EPSB noted, however, that the threat was not within the school itself.

At 4:43 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service issued a news release about the presence of officers in the area.

“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area near 188 Street and 72 Avenue until further notice, while police deal with an incident involving a barricaded male suspect at a nearby residence,” the news release said.

More to come…