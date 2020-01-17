Guelph Transit’s reloadable fare cards now available for purchase

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Transit says their reloadable fare cards are now available for purchase as it begins to phase out paper tickets.

The OnYourWay tap-and-go cards, which launched Friday, can be purchased at certain retailers and city facilities, including library branches and recreation centres.

“We’re monitoring their performance and from what I hear this morning, we’ve already got people purchasing them, registering them and loading them,” Guelph Transit general manager Robin Gerus said.

The cards are being offered for free until May 1, when they will start to be sold at $5.

An online portal has also launched on the city’s website that will allow customers to manage and add to their cards, and get balance protection in the event their card is ever lost or stolen.

All of the buses in Guelph Transit’s fleet have had a new farebox system installed, and while Gerus did admit they do expect some glitches, there haven’t been any so far.

“With any new technology, with any new projects, there’s always some abnormalities that take place,” he said. “We’re available and we’re ready if there are any glitches.”

It's here! Starting today you can buy an #OnYourWay fare card. If you're buying a reduced fare (youth, senior or Affordable Bus Pass) you must buy your first card at City Hall, Guelph Transit, Evergreen, or a City rec facility. Where to buy/reload: https://t.co/8TdHo794mK pic.twitter.com/LEnWYv2wwf — Guelph Transit (@guelphtransit) January 17, 2020

Monthly passes will no longer be sold as of March 18 and paper tickets will be discontinued starting on March 31. Transit customers will be still able to use existing tickets until May 31.

Buses will not stop taking cash payments.

Drivers will still hand out transfers if passengers are paying by cash, but the transfer can be added to the fare card that will be valid for one hour.

More information on the new cards can be found on the city’s website.