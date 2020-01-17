Menu

Education

St. Augustine School Grade 5s latest SkyTracker students

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 3:32 pm
Updated January 17, 2020 5:25 pm
WATCH: Grade 5 class from St. Augustine School tries their hand at a weather forecasting.

The first group of Global Saskatoon SkyTracker weather school students for 2020 was a Grade 5 class from St. Augustine School.

The class stopped by the station and learned how to deliver the forecast in front of the green screen with meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

The enthusiastic students were curious about various extreme weather phenomenon including how fires can create their own weather.

If you would like to set up a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email Peter Quinlan.

