St. Augustine School Grade 5s latest SkyTracker students

The first group of Global Saskatoon SkyTracker weather school students for 2020 was a Grade 5 class from St. Augustine School.

The class stopped by the station and learned how to deliver the forecast in front of the green screen with meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

The enthusiastic students were curious about various extreme weather phenomenon including how fires can create their own weather.

