Newest class of SkyTrackers sees double at Fairhaven School

It was Twin Day Tuesday at Fairhaven School, and Grade 5 teacher Whitney Klassen dressed up like Global’s own meteorologist Peter Quinlan.
The similarly-dressed educators taught the class about the type of weather that brings in cold and warm mornings in November, and the Saskatoon students caught on quite quickly.
There was even a set of three dressed alike in the class who shared about their favourite type of weather.
