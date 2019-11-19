Newest class of SkyTrackers sees double at Fairhaven School

Send this page to someone via email

It was Twin Day Tuesday at Fairhaven School, and Grade 5 teacher Whitney Klassen dressed up like Global’s own meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

The similarly-dressed educators taught the class about the type of weather that brings in cold and warm mornings in November, and the Saskatoon students caught on quite quickly.

There was even a set of three dressed alike in the class who shared about their favourite type of weather.

