Education

Newest class of SkyTrackers sees double at Fairhaven School

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 5:18 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 8:02 pm
Seeing double: newest SkyTrackers at Fairhaven School
WATCH ABOVE: Seeing double at SkyTracker Weather School in Saskatoon.

It was Twin Day Tuesday at Fairhaven School, and Grade 5 teacher Whitney Klassen dressed up like Global’s own meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

The similarly-dressed educators taught the class about the type of weather that brings in cold and warm mornings in November, and the Saskatoon students caught on quite quickly.

READ MORE: École Sister O’Brien School students get their weather fix

There was even a set of three dressed alike in the class who shared about their favourite type of weather.

If you would like to set up a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

For the latest conditions and warnings download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

‘We’re both trying to follow our dreams’: Nagy brothers taking different roads
‘We’re both trying to follow our dreams’: Nagy brothers taking different roads
Story continues below advertisement
