Watrous latest stop for SkyTracker weather school

Watrous, Sask. was where meteorologist Peter Quinlan met the final crew of SkyTrackers of the school year.

The eager group of Grade 5s at Watrous Elementary School had already become atmosphere experts in the weather unit they just completed, but Peter managed to find a few things they hadn’t learned on Tuesday.

The difference between shortwave and longwave radiation was the topic of choice that they had not yet learned and got to share with the world before trying their hand at delivering the forecast.

If you would like to setup a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

Watrous is roughly 95 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

