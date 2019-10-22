École Sister O’Brien School students gets their weather fix

Send this page to someone via email

The Grade 5s at École Sister O’Brien School got to flex their weather knowledge with meteorologist Peter Quinlan during a visit in Saskatoon.

The class explored why tree leaves change colour in fall and what kind of weather makes them turn brighter.

The students also drilled Peter about severe summer weather safety and were eager to share some of their own stories.

If you would like to set up a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

Story continues below advertisement