Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

École Sister O’Brien School students gets their weather fix

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 6:22 pm
Updated October 22, 2019 6:57 pm
École Sister O’Brien School students gets their weather fix
WATCH ABOVE: Grade 5 students at École Sister O'Brien School learn about severe summer weather safety at SkyTracker weather school.

The Grade 5s at École Sister O’Brien School got to flex their weather knowledge with meteorologist Peter Quinlan during a visit in Saskatoon.

The class explored why tree leaves change colour in fall and what kind of weather makes them turn brighter.

READ MORE: Lanigan, Sask. students learn about cloud energy at SkyTracker weather school

The students also drilled Peter about severe summer weather safety and were eager to share some of their own stories.

If you would like to set up a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
SkyTracker WeatherSkytrackerPeter QuinlanSkyTracker Weather SchoolSkyTrackersPeter Quinlan SkyTracker Weather SchoolSaskatchewan SkyTracker Weather SchoolÉcole Sister O'Brien School
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.