Discover precious treasures from a real-life treasure hunter at Toronto International Boat Show

Toronto International Boat Show kicked off Friday from the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place.

On Saturday and Sunday, visitors will discover the boating lifestyle and some treasures along the way with real-life treasure hunter Darrell Miklos and his team of undersea explorers.

“I started treasure hunting as a young man with my father in the 1970s and I’ve been a treasure hunter ever since,” said Darrell Miklos.

One of NASA’s original space pioneers astronaut Gordon Cooper discovered something extraordinary on a 1963 mission – he photographed dark patches he believed to be sunken ships.

“I was fortunate to meet astronaut Gordon Cooper who was a close friend of my father,” Miklos said. “Together we went on several expeditions and before his passing, he gifted me with files and information he’d collected from years of research that would lead us to shipwrecks all over the world.”

In the last few years, Miklos and his team located more than 100 shipwrecks.

“There are three-million shipwrecks all over the world and only one or two per cent of those have been discovered,” explained Miklos.

Miklos will be on-hand this weekend at the show.