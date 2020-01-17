Menu

Canada

Teen in government care found dead outside by Alberta RCMP

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 8:59 pm
RCMP were called about a missing youth in Rocky Mountain House on Jan. 10, 2020.
RCMP were called about a missing youth in Rocky Mountain House on Jan. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown/File

Alberta is reviewing the death of a young person who was under government care.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called about a missing teenager on the evening of Jan. 10. Officers immediately started searching and used patrols and canine service members.

The youth was found outside in the cold, dead, shortly after midnight on Jan. 11.

“The death of any young person is heartbreaking and I am incredibly disturbed by this incident,” Children’s Services Minister Rebecca Schulz said in a statement to Global News.

“This young person was in the care of a delegated First Nations agency and I am committed to ensuring that the policies in place to support vulnerable youth are followed. If changes are needed, we will make them.

“My department will fully review this death and support any other reviews, which will be made public.”

RCMP are not investigating this as a suspicious death.

The Alberta government website lists children who die or are injured while receiving government services. It shows a 16-year-old died receiving services (in care) on Jan. 11, 2020.

