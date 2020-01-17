Police seeking suspect following report of Stoney Creek shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night in Stoney Creek.

According to police, residents in the area of Celtic Drive and Carpenter Avenue reported hearing gunshots at around 8 p.m.

Police say no one was injured, however officers reportedly located two large-calibre casings on the road. A bullet was also found lodged in the front door of a residence, according to police.

Investigators say the shooting was targeted, and they are looking for a suspect who witnesses say they saw running from the scene.

The suspect is described as a young person with a slim build who was wearing dark clothing and a hoodie.

Police are asking people to check their home security cameras for anything that may help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Knowles at 905-546-2917 or acting Det. Sgt. Christian Mukendi at 905-546-2907.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online here.