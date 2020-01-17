Menu

Crime

Police seeking suspect following report of Stoney Creek shooting

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 2:03 pm
Police are asking for witnesses to help identify a man reportedly seen running from the scene of a shooting. .
Lisa Polewski, 900CHML

Hamilton police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night in Stoney Creek.

According to police, residents in the area of Celtic Drive and Carpenter Avenue reported hearing gunshots at around 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Hamilton police looking to identify suspect in 2 robberies

Police say no one was injured, however officers reportedly located two large-calibre casings on the road. A bullet was also found lodged in the front door of a residence, according to police.

Investigators say the shooting was targeted, and they are looking for a suspect who witnesses say they saw running from the scene.

The suspect is described as a young person with a slim build who was wearing dark clothing and a hoodie.

READ MORE: Suspect vehicle appeared to be surveying before shooting death of Jeffrey Johnson — Hamilton police

Police are asking people to check their home security cameras for anything that may help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Knowles at 905-546-2917 or acting Det. Sgt. Christian Mukendi at 905-546-2907.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online here.

