Hamilton police looking to identify suspect in 2 robberies

Hamilton police say they believe the same person is responsible for two robberies that occurred late last month.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, shortly after 11:30 p.m., police say a male in disguise entered the Subway restaurant in the area of John Street South and Young Street in Hamilton. Investigators say he was armed with an axe.

Police say he was able to steal property from the store along with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The on-duty staff was not injured.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at around 9:30 p.m., a male in disguise entered the same Subway restaurant and was again in possession of an axe. Due to the activation of an audible alarm, police say he was unsuccessful in robbing the store and fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators have released two photos captured on surveillance camera. They are asking the public to review the images and contact Det. Const. Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935 or Det. Sgt. Torrie at 905-546-2991 of the Hamilton Police BEAR unit if they have any information that could assist with identifying the suspect or aiding in the investigation.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.