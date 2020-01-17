A list of activities for children affected by Monday’s elementary teacher strike in Toronto, GTA

Send this page to someone via email

With Ontario elementary school teachers going on strike on Monday, parents are scrambling to find child care options for their kids. Below is a lit of some of the options available.

Royal Ontario Museum – 100 Queens Park, Toronto, Ont.

Cost: $85 – extended care available from 4-6 p.m. for an extra $12.

Info: Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis for children aged five to 14 years old. Drop off is from 8-9 a.m. with the program running until 4 p.m.

“This full-day program will provide children with age-appropriate programming, hands-on engaging activities and the opportunity to explore the Museum’s fascinating galleries of art, culture and nature,” according to the website.

The Ontario Science Centre – 770 Don Mills Road, North York, Ont.

Cost: $75 for non-members, $70 for members. Supervised extended care from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be available at no extra cost.

Story continues below advertisement

Info: The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with sign in from 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and sign out from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. for children aged five to 12 years old. Parents and guardians are asked to send their children to the camp with a lunch, two snack and a refillable water bottle as their is no meal plan being offered.

Registration is available online up until noon Sunday.

The Toronto Zoo – Meadowvale Road, Scarborough, Ont.

Cost: $50 (Zoo Member)/ $60 (Non-Member) with extended care available before and after.

Info: The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for children aged four to eleven yes old. Kids will tour the Zoo, enjoy a behind-the-scenes encounter, animal-themed activities, games, and more. Registration is available here.

Dos Santos Martial Arts – 603 Gerrard Street Eat, Toronto, Ont., 210 Main Street, Toronto, Ont., 2480 Gerrard Street East, Toronto, Ont.

Info: All three locations will be open for students affected by the strike on Monday.

READ MORE: How to get government child care funding during Ontario teachers strike

Toronto Athletic Camp– Toronto Soccerplex – 101 Railside Road, North York, Ont.

Cost: Activity specific – Full day for $65 + HST and half day for $30 HST. Adventure camp – full day for $70 + HST and half day for $35 + HST.

Story continues below advertisement

Info: The half day camps will run from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the full day camps will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended care options available for an extra fee between 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Snacks and lunches are not included. Registration is available online.

Brick Labs Inc – 41 Scarsdale Road, North York, Ont.

Cost: $60 + HST

Info: Full day camp will run from 8:30 a.m. drop off to 4 p.m. pick up for children aged five-plus. Late pick up is available until 6 p.m. Children are asked to bring their own water and a nut-free lunch and snacks. Registration is available here.

Jay9 Dance Centre – 2351 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ont.

Cost: $40

Info: The pop-up Dance Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended care available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children aged four to 11 years old. Payment can be made on the day-of but the centre asks parents email or call to reserve a spot for their children.

Toronto History Museums – Gibson House (North York)

Cost: $41.25 with extended care available for an extra $4.

Story continues below advertisement

Info: The special heritage exploreres day camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended care available from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Children will spend the day at Gibson House with other heritage explorers aged seven to 11 years old. Campers will learn new cooking skills in the historic kitchen, have fun completing a craft project and trying our creative games and activities led by our historical interpreters. Parents can register here.

Toronto History Museums – Scarborough Museum

Cost: $41.25 with extended care available for an extra $4.

Info: The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended care available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kids will spend the day baking treats in the wood stove, playing games in the historic buildings and enjoying outdoor fun in Thomson Park. Registration is available here.

Other

The provincial government said on its website that when a strike occurs, licensed child care programs (including before- and after-school programs will be allowed to extender their hours, request to increase the number of children attending and request temporary relocation if they are in a location disrupted by the strike.