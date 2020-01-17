First probable vaping-related illness reported in Newfoundland and Labrador

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have reported the province’s first probable case of a lung illness related to vaping.

The province’s chief medical officer confirmed Friday that a person became ill in late 2019 after using a cannabis product, which was not available for testing.

READ MORE: 1st case of severe vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

The person was hospitalized but has since recovered.

The province did not release further details, citing privacy concerns.

READ MORE: Number of probable vaping-related illness cases in B.C. jumps to 3: Health Canada

Federal health officials say there have been 16 confirmed or probable cases of vaping-associated lung illnesses reported across Canada, not including the Newfoundland and Labrador case.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to cannabis products, the other vaping-related illnesses have been linked to nicotine vaping products, flavour-only products and products that combine nicotine, cannabis and other substances.