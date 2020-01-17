Menu

Canada

Toronto firefighter charged after fire truck hits 11-year-old girl while responding to call

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 11:08 am
Toronto police block off a fire truck at the intersection of Oakwood and Rosemount avenues.
Toronto police block off a fire truck at the intersection of Oakwood and Rosemount avenues. Erica Vella / Global News

A Toronto firefighter has been charged with careless driving after the fire truck he was driving struck an 11-year-old girl in mid-December, police say.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Oakwood and Rosemount avenues, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just before 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Police said the fire truck was responding to a call in the area with both its lights and sirens on when it struck the girl, who was crossing west on Oakwood Avenue using a crosswalk.

Firefighters provided first aid to the girl before paramedics arrived on scene. She was taken to hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, where police said she remains almost a month after the incident.

READ MORE: Child injured after being hit by fire truck, 5 pedestrians struck in Toronto Monday afternoon

The firefighter, whose name was not released, was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and passing a stopped vehicle at a crossover.

Police say their traffic services division investigated in consultation with provincial prosecutors.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says the firefighter remains on active duty and is highly trained, with 22 years of service.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of the entire Toronto Fire Services team, are with the young girl and her family during this difficult time. Each of us sincerely hopes for a full and speedy recovery,” Pegg said.

The chief said Toronto Fire Services are conducting its own internal investigation.

The next court date for the firefighter is Feb. 20.

With files from The Canadian Press

 

