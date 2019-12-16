Child injured after being hit by fire truck, 3rd pedestrian struck in Toronto Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police and paramedics say a young girl has serious non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a fire truck, becoming the third pedestrian to be struck by a vehicle in the city Monday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Oakwood and Rosemount avenues, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just before 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson said the truck remained at the scene and firefighters provided first aid until paramedics could arrive to treat the child.

Toronto Fire Services Chief said the truck and its crew were responding to a fire at the time of the collision, adding an investigation into the incident is underway.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the girl was taken to hospital with serious but stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

More than an hour earlier, police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Carnforth Road and Lawrence Avenue East, west of Victoria Park Avenue. The woman, a Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said, was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

At around the same time, another pedestrian near Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue East, was hit by a vehicle. Officials said they also sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

COLLISION:

Oakwood Av + Rosemount Av

– Pedestrian struck

– Child under 10 has serious injuries

– Officers asking for EMS rush

– Child will be taken to trauma centre

– Expect a road closure#GO2422991

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 16, 2019

A short time ago, a @Toronto_Fire truck struck a young girl while on an emergency response to a fire. A full investigation is underway by @TorontoPolice and TFS. Thankful that she is reported to be in stable condition. I extend my wishes for a speedy and full recovery. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) December 16, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Update – southbound Yonge Street and northbound Yonge Street is now open @TPS53Div. #GO2422094 ^CdK https://t.co/Yg2BBDKNGk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 16, 2019

COLLISION: Lawrence Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue, @TPS33Div. Info – pedestrian struck, transported by @TorontoMedics to hospital, driver & vehicle remained, investigation ongoing. #GO2422508 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 16, 2019

Story continues below advertisement