Child injured after being hit by fire truck, 3rd pedestrian struck in Toronto Monday afternoon

Toronto police and paramedics say a young girl has serious non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a fire truck, becoming the third pedestrian to be struck by a vehicle in the city Monday afternoon.
Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Oakwood and Rosemount avenues, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just before 3:30 p.m.
A spokesperson said the truck remained at the scene and firefighters provided first aid until paramedics could arrive to treat the child.
Toronto Fire Services Chief said the truck and its crew were responding to a fire at the time of the collision, adding an investigation into the incident is underway.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the girl was taken to hospital with serious but stable condition.
More than an hour earlier, police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Carnforth Road and Lawrence Avenue East, west of Victoria Park Avenue. The woman, a Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said, was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.
At around the same time, another pedestrian near Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue East, was hit by a vehicle. Officials said they also sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
