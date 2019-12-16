Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Child injured after being hit by fire truck, 3rd pedestrian struck in Toronto Monday afternoon

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 4:37 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 5:01 pm
Toronto police block off a fire truck at the intersection of Oakwood and Rosemount avenues.
Toronto police block off a fire truck at the intersection of Oakwood and Rosemount avenues. Erica Vella / Global News

Toronto police and paramedics say a young girl has serious non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a fire truck, becoming the third pedestrian to be struck by a vehicle in the city Monday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Oakwood and Rosemount avenues, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just before 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson said the truck remained at the scene and firefighters provided first aid until paramedics could arrive to treat the child.

Toronto Fire Services Chief said the truck and its crew were responding to a fire at the time of the collision, adding an investigation into the incident is underway.

READ MORE: 78-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Toronto’s east end

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the girl was taken to hospital with serious but stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

More than an hour earlier, police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Carnforth Road and Lawrence Avenue East, west of Victoria Park Avenue. The woman, a Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said, was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

At around the same time, another pedestrian near Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue East, was hit by a vehicle. Officials said they also sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTrafficToronto trafficToronto ParamedicsToronto Pedestrian StruckToronto Road SafetyVision Zero Torontopedestrian struck torontoToronto Vision Zero
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.