Could Calgary be banning conversion therapy?

Calgary’s mayor and four city councillors will be asking for a ban on conversion therapy at a city council meeting next week.

Conversion therapy is the practice of counselling people in an attempt to change their sexual orientation or gender identity. Over the years, treatment has ranged from electric shock to chemical castration or even lobotomies. Modern tactics might include aversion therapy or talk therapy.

On Tuesday, a notice of motion will be brought forward at a meeting of the priorities and finance committee, asking city administrators to draft a bylaw prohibiting the practice, including a fine for those or advertise or offer conversion therapy services within Calgary.

The notice of motion is from Ward 3 Councillor Jyoti Gondek, Ward 7 Councillor Druh Farrell, Ward 8 Councillor Evan Woolley, Ward 9 Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra and Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

“I was raised in a loving household by two women,” Woolley explained in a Friday news release. “Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, it was impossible for them to be open about who they were, and is still the case for many of our citizens today.

“I want to raise my child in a city that is welcoming of all people regardless of who they love.” Tweet This

Gondek, meanwhile, said councillors have a responsibility to send a message that conversion therapy has no place in Calgary.

“In the modern age, where educated and enlightened societies understand that one’s identity is one’s own business, we shouldn’t have to fight against harmful practices that promote shame, self-doubt and self-harm,” Gondek added.

The motion also asks the city to urge the provincial government to end the practice across Alberta.

While the Federal Justice Minister has been instructed by the Prime Minister’s Office to amend the Criminal Code to ban conversion therapy, the Government of Alberta has not yet taken action, the news release states.

“This issue is too important to sit and wait for action from other levels of government,” Farrell said. “Having city council ban conversion therapy will send an important message to our LGBTQ2 community [that] conversion therapy is abusive and it simply doesn’t belong in Calgary.”

The city of St. Albert, north of Edmonton, moved to ban the practice in July, making the city the first Alberta municipality to do so. Edmonton then banned conversion therapy in December.

When Edmonton banned conversion therapy, Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said that the government of Alberta shares the federal government’s concern for “vulnerable populations, including LGBTQ2+ youth.”

“As members of this government have reiterated many times, the government of Albertans (sic) has been clear that we oppose and condemn conversion therapy,” Schweitzer said.

He also stated the provincial government “welcomes the opportunity to examine any proposed changes to the Criminal Code put forward by the federal government to criminalize conversion therapy.”

