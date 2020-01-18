Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon 3D printing shop names January ‘Baby Yoda’ month

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 11:39 am
Wave of the Future 3D Printing naming January ‘Baby Yoda’ month
WATCH: Printing/painting store Wave of the Future 3D celebrates "Baby Yoda" month

Saskatoon residents who fancy themselves the artsy type, have probably been to the Wave of the Future 3D printing shop in the city’s north end.

People can paint or design anything that owner/operator Randy Janes can make with his many printers.

Related News

Recently they have been involved with Marvel character themed designs. Those started around Christmas.

“We started off with a giant paint night because I printed a seven-foot Groot as people around the city have seen,” Janes said.

“We did a Christmas event then we had a lot of people asking if we would even do a Baby Yoda.”

The character is based off the Disney show The Mandalorian.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatoon kids take part in first-ever technology summer camp

The demand and popularity has been instant with people, resulting in Fridays and Saturdays set aside for groups to book a chance to paint Baby Yodas for the rest of the month.

“Because of that we’re actually going to be making this Baby Yoda month.”

He says it’s a free-for-all paint night where you can let your imagination run wild.

Janes says they will look into making these themed months a regular occurrence in the future.

“This type of paint night is to let your inner child came out and do whatever you want.”

Tweet This

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ArtsSaskatoonPainting3DprintingBaby yodaWave of the Future 3DImaginationArtsybaby groot
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.