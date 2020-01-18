Saskatoon 3D printing shop names January ‘Baby Yoda’ month

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon residents who fancy themselves the artsy type, have probably been to the Wave of the Future 3D printing shop in the city’s north end.

People can paint or design anything that owner/operator Randy Janes can make with his many printers.

Recently they have been involved with Marvel character themed designs. Those started around Christmas.

“We started off with a giant paint night because I printed a seven-foot Groot as people around the city have seen,” Janes said.

“We did a Christmas event then we had a lot of people asking if we would even do a Baby Yoda.”

The character is based off the Disney show The Mandalorian.

Story continues below advertisement

The demand and popularity has been instant with people, resulting in Fridays and Saturdays set aside for groups to book a chance to paint Baby Yodas for the rest of the month.

“Because of that we’re actually going to be making this Baby Yoda month.”

He says it’s a free-for-all paint night where you can let your imagination run wild.

Janes says they will look into making these themed months a regular occurrence in the future.

“This type of paint night is to let your inner child came out and do whatever you want.” Tweet This