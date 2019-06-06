New 3D printing technology to help surgeons at B.C. Children’s Hospital

B.C. Children’s Hospital is introducing cutting-edge technology that uses 3D printing to help surgeons operate on the smallest patients.

The hospital unveiled the first pediatric 3D printing program of its kind in western Canada.

The 3D printers can make models of a child’s organs to help doctors with clinical planning and preparation.

“We’re actually able to see, feel and hold the patient’s heart, understanding the size and the relationship of different structures,” said Dr. Kevin Harris, a pediatric cardiologist at BC Children’s Hospital.

Doctors can even practice the procedure on the model before performing the actual procedure on the patient.

“We found these virtual procedures reduce the amount of time when we’re doing the procedure on the patient and they improve the outcomes because we can see what the final result will be before we’ve done it,” Harris said.

The new 3D technology program focuses on heart and cardiovascular procedures for now but there are plans to expand.

