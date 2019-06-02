Health
June 2, 2019 10:01 pm
Updated: June 2, 2019 10:18 pm

Miracle Weekend 2019 raises more than $21M for BC Children’s Hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

Generous donors have raised more than $21 million for kids’ healthcare through the 32nd annual Miracle Weekend telethon.

The grand total for the June 1 and 2 event was a record-breaking $21,611,898.

Last year, $21 million was raised during the weekend.

The telethon raises needed funds for the province’s only child-focused hospital and shares the heartfelt stories of patients, families, caregivers and supporters about how that money is used to help sick and injured kids from around B.C.

Those include stories like Aaron’s. The young Port Moody boy is fighting back against a terminal diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy, thanks to access to a new drug through the hospital.

This year’s event was hosted by some of Global BC’s best-known personalities, including Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Sonia Sunger and many more.

Since 1987, British Columbia has raised more than $292 million through Miracle Weekend fundraising for patients at BC Children’s Hospital.

While the telethon is over, it’s not too late to donate and help raise the year’s total.

