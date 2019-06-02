Miracle Weekend 2019 raises more than $21M for BC Children’s Hospital

Generous donors have raised more than $21 million for kids’ healthcare through the 32nd annual Miracle Weekend telethon.

The grand total for the June 1 and 2 event was a record-breaking $21,611,898.

WATCH: Miracle Weekend — Sahib’s story

Last year, $21 million was raised during the weekend.

READ MORE: Miracle Weekend 2019 — How to watch and donate

The telethon raises needed funds for the province’s only child-focused hospital and shares the heartfelt stories of patients, families, caregivers and supporters about how that money is used to help sick and injured kids from around B.C.

WATCH: Miracle Weekend 2019 — Aaron’s story

Those include stories like Aaron’s. The young Port Moody boy is fighting back against a terminal diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy, thanks to access to a new drug through the hospital.

READ MORE: Miracle Weekend 2018 raises $21 million

This year’s event was hosted by some of Global BC’s best-known personalities, including Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Sonia Sunger and many more.

Since 1987, British Columbia has raised more than $292 million through Miracle Weekend fundraising for patients at BC Children’s Hospital.

While the telethon is over, it’s not too late to donate and help raise the year’s total.