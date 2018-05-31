Miracle Weekend 2018: How to watch and donate

The 31st annual Miracle Weekend is taking place from Saturday, June 2 to Sunday, June 3.

The event starts at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday and runs until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Broadcasting live on Global BC and Global Okanagan, you will also be able to watch the Sunday broadcast, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. via our livestream above.

We will be raising money for BC Children’s Hospital, and also hearing compelling stories from patients, their families, caregivers and supporters of the hospital about how Miracle Weekend raises much-needed funds for sick and injured children around the province.

Some well-known Global BC faces will be hosting the event, including Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Squire Barnes, Anne Drewa, Sonia Sunger and many more.

Last year, more than $20 million was raised during the weekend.

Since 1987, British Columbia has raised more than $292 million through Miracle Weekend fundraising for patients at BC Children’s Hospital.

Check out all of our coverage online.

Join the conversation and follow our coverage on social media:

Twitter: @bcchf

Facebook: /BCCHF

Instagram: @bcchf

#MiracleWeekend

#ShareMyBCCH

Here are some of the stories of how the Miracle Weekend helps children across B.C.:

After overcoming an aggressive form of liver cancer, 10-year-old Chase Lamont of Williams Lake, BC had another devastating experience.

WATCH: Shortly after the honing’s twin boys were born they noticed that Matthew wasn’t progressing at the same rate as Christopher. The Bowen Island family quickly found themselves on a journey with a number of specialists at BC Children’s Hospital and Sunny Hill Health Centre.

WATCH: BC Children’s Hospital see patients from all over the province, like 3-year-old Kyliana from Prince George who has been a patient at the hospital since she was born.

WATCH: Connor Morcom and Carter Milaney found out they shared more than just a home town in the Okanagan when they were both diagnosed with cancer within a few months of each other. For the two Kelowna moms walking this unknown and scary road together produced a new and healing bond.

WATCH: Colton Hasebe was only 10 years old when an asthma attack stopped his heart from beating. Against all odds, he survived. Thanks to his determination and the specialized care at BC Children’s hospital and Sunny Hill Health Centre, Colton is here today and is also this year’s BC Children’s Hospitals champion child presented by Walmart.

WATCH: Shortly after the Honing’s twin boys were born they noticed that Matthew wasn’t progressing at the same rate as Christopher. The Bowen Island family quickly found themselves on a journey with many specialists at BC Children’s Hospital and Sunny Hill Health Centre.