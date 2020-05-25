Miracle Weekend 2020: How to watch and donate

Send this page to someone via email

Miracle Weekend will look a little different this year under the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the event will run Saturday, May 30, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This event showcases the work of B.C. Children’s Hospital through inspiring stories from patients, their families, health-care providers and supporters throughout the province.

And while the event will be different, it will still feature stories of hope, courage and resilience.

This is the 33rd annual Miracle Weekend and it will be broadcast live on Global BC and Global Okanagan, and via our livestream above.

Some well-known Global BC faces will be hosting the event, including Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Anne Drewa, Jay Durant, Neetu Garcha, Paul Haysom, Kaitlyn Herbst and Barry Deley.

Last year’s event raised more than $21 million.

The grand total for the June 1 and 2 event was a record-breaking $21,611,898.

Since 1987, British Columbia has raised more than $292 million through Miracle Weekend fundraising for patients at BC Children’s Hospital.

