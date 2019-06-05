Global News viewer donating kidney to father of special needs children

An Abbotsford man with a failing kidney is about to get the gift of a lifetime.

Six months ago, Jeremy Crowhurst spoke about his need to stay alive in order to care for his three children, all of whom are on the autism spectrum.

His kidney was operating at less than 10 per cent as a result of an auto-immune disease.

Dozens of people came forward offering to be living donors. Among them was a local woman who saw Crowhurst’s story on television.

“It was your story,” Crowhurst told Global News. “She saw your story on Global and she responded. She contacted me on Facebook.

“I thanked her tremendously and referred her to the kidney donor clinic at Vancouver General Hospital.”

The surgery is now booked for June 10.

“There really are no words,” Crowhurst said. “I don’t know what you can say to someone who give you a gift that literally saves your life.”

Melissa, Crowhurst’s wife, added, “It’s just mind-blowing to me that someone would give this gift to us. She really doesn’t know what an impact it’s going to have on our lives, because she saved all five of us.”

BC Transplant says 571 people are waiting for a kidney transplant. Crowhurst says he hopes others benefited from the donors who came forward and that more individuals will consider being living donors.

If you would like to get more information about becoming a living donor, you can phone 604-875-5182 or visit the B.C. Transplant website.