Abbotsford father of 3 in desperate need of kidney transplant searches for donor

An Abbotsford father of three children is speaking out about the need for more people to consider being a living transplant donor.

Jeremy Crowhurst already has his hands full, with three kids on the autism spectrum and a full-time job as a Crown prosecutor. Now he desperately needs a transplant as his kidney function is down to just 10 per cent due to an auto-immune disorder.

READ MORE: ‘You kind of have to find your own’: Why Canadians are turning to Facebook to find kidney donors

Adding to the challenge, almost everyone in Crowhurst’s family has kidney issues, so they’re unable to donate.

“My father died of kidney disease, my mother’s is down to 30 per cent and my sister has a kidney problem,” said the 51-year-old.

WATCH: (Aired April 2018) Organ Donation Week — Giving the ultimate gift

Desperate to stay alive and care for his family, he’s hoping more people will consider becoming living donors.

Crowhurst acknowledges it’s a big ask.

“I almost feel like it’s panhandling for body parts,” he said. “But the reality is that everybody can spare a kidney. You only need one.”

READ MORE: Nearly 100K register to donate organs after Humboldt Broncos crash

For now, Crowhurst’s survival hinges on taking his daily medications and doing dialysis three times a week.

More than 530 British Columbians are waiting for a kidney transplant.

If you would like to get more information about becoming a living donor, you can phone 604-875-5182 or visit the B.C. Transplant website.