Quebec’s youth protection system may face class-action lawsuit over abuse allegations

Send this page to someone via email

Ann says she was abused repeatedly as a child while in Quebec’s youth protection system.

“[Once] for punishment I had to stay in a garage for seven days,” she told Global News. “No shower, no brushing my teeth. I was sexually assaulted, I was beaten, I was tortured.”

Global News is concealing her identity to protect her child.

Ann could get compensation for what happened. Authorization is being sought in Quebec Superior Court for a class-action lawsuit.

“It’s about getting compensation for children who have been harmed by the system while they were in the care of the state,” lawyer Lev Alexeev said.

According to the application filed in Quebec Superior Court, that covers anyone who was subjected to any kind of abuse, including solitary confinement, assault, sexual assault, unnecessary medication or inducement to develop a nicotine addiction.

Alexeev said anyone who is or was mistreated is automatically included. He estimates there could be tens of thousands of potential victims.

Story continues below advertisement

“Damages mostly relating to pain and suffering — we are claiming $500,000 per individual,” he said.

The amount for punitive damages hasn’t been set yet.

Authorization for the lawsuit is being sought as the Laurent Commission is looking into the funding and organization of Quebec’s youth protection system.

At a public forum held by the Commission Wednesday night, angry attendees say talking isn’t enough.

READ MORE: Judge slams youth protection for failing to protect sibling of slain Quebec girl

“The thing about these commissions is that there’s always the usual routine,” said Leith Hamilton, who attended the meeting. “It’s like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.”

Ann, who attended the forum, agrees.

She pointed out that because nothing changed, her 15-year-old daughter, who was also in child protection, also suffered.

“My daughter was sexually assaulted twice by the same kid,” she said, adding the child was also beaten by security guards at one residence.

Ann wants people to know that the system destroyed her, even if her daughter is now back with her and she’s slowly rebuilding her life. But she thinks she and her daughter deserve compensation.

She hopes the lawsuit will force the Quebec government to finally fix the youth protection system.

Story continues below advertisement