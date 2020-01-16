Due to overcapacity Harbour Landing School moving its French immersion program

Send this page to someone via email

To address overcapacity, French immersion students at Harbour Landing School will soon be learning at another school come fall.

The French immersion program is moving to Dr. A.E. Perry School where it can properly expand to meet the needs of students, according to a report from the Regina Public School Board.

The school division hopes this will alleviate pressure from Harbour Landing School which is overcapacity by hundreds of students.

READ MORE: Overcrowding issue facing Regina Public Schools

Harbour Landing School was built in 2017 and was designed to accommodate 650 students. As of the 2019-20 school year, 927 students attend the school, says the school board.

The expansion of the French Immersion program and residential development in the area has added pressure to the school.

Story continues below advertisement

“Enrolment for the school will continue to grow substantially beyond its capacity,” said a report by the Regina Public School Board.

Moving the program will serve as an interim step only in addressing capacity, said the board.

On Tuesday, the Regina School Board approved the move which will relocate around 71 students says the division. They will all qualify for busing.

Next year’s program will be offered from kindergarten to Grade 5 with an additional grade being added until the program reaches Grade 8.

READ MORE: Regina elementary school more costly to renovate than rebuild

Changes will need to be made to Dr. A.E. Perry School to accommodate the new students. Additional washrooms will be added to create another kindergarten room and to expand the school’s capacity to 750.

Existing spaces will be configured to accommodate the new students and the school will get a fresh coat of interior paint. Additionally, three portable classrooms have been requested by the Ministry of Education.

Parents will need to register their kids for the program by February 2020.

1:53 ‘We have nowhere left to go’: Sask. school divisions feeling fiscal pressure ‘We have nowhere left to go’: Sask. school divisions feeling fiscal pressure