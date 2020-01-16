Menu

Traffic

Massive pothole forces partial closure of Montreal’s Parc Avenue

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 9:17 am
A pothole has forced the closure of northbound lanes on Parc Avenue.
A pothole has forced the closure of northbound lanes on Parc Avenue.

The City of Montreal has closed a stretch of Parc Avenue after a large pothole appeared on the major artery on Wednesday night.

The northbound lanes of Parc Avenue between Sherbrooke Street and Pine Avenue remain off limits to drivers on Thursday as emergency repairs get underway.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating 2 reported overnight shootings

The gaping hole forced the city to put orange cones around the area in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough so drivers would avoid it.

The city was initially forced to close both sides of the street, but the southbound lanes reopened nearly 12 hours later.

