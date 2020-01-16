4 stars from ‘The Office’ to reunite at 2020 Calgary Expo

Send this page to someone via email

Four Dunder Mifflin staffers will be leaving Scranton, Pa., and travelling to Calgary this spring to visit the 2020 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

The Office actors Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Kate Flannery (Meredith) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar) will be appearing together for photo ops and autograph signings.

They’ll also take the stage to share tales of their time on the NBC show during its nine seasons.

(L-R) Kate Flannery, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner and Oscar Nunez speak onstage at ‘The Office’ reunion panel at 2019 Los Angeles Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Oct. 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Calgary Expo announced last week that Star Trek actor George Takei would also be attending the 2020 event.

Other previously announced guests include Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan as well as actors Brendan Fraser, Giancarlo Esposito and John Leguizamo.

Tickets for the event, which runs from April 23 to 26, are available online at CalgaryExpo.com.

