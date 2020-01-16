4 stars from ‘The Office’ to reunite at 2020 Calgary Expo

Four Dunder Mifflin staffers will be leaving Scranton, Pa., and travelling to Calgary this spring to visit the 2020 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.
The Office actors Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Kate Flannery (Meredith) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar) will be appearing together for photo ops and autograph signings.
They’ll also take the stage to share tales of their time on the NBC show during its nine seasons.
Calgary Expo announced last week that Star Trek actor George Takei would also be attending the 2020 event.
Other previously announced guests include Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan as well as actors Brendan Fraser, Giancarlo Esposito and John Leguizamo.
Tickets for the event, which runs from April 23 to 26, are available online at CalgaryExpo.com.
COMMENTS