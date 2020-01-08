Menu

Entertainment

‘Star Trek’ star George Takei to attend 2020 Calgary Expo

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 2:31 pm
American actor George Takei gestures with a hand greeting made popular by the Television series Star Trek arrives at the Marina Bay Sands hotel on Thursday, May 23, 2013 in Singapore for the inaugural Social Star Awards.
American actor George Takei gestures with a hand greeting made popular by the Television series Star Trek arrives at the Marina Bay Sands hotel on Thursday, May 23, 2013 in Singapore for the inaugural Social Star Awards. AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

American actor George Takei is coming to Calgary in April to attend the 2020 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Takei is best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek television series – a role he reprised in six Star Trek films.

Calgary Expo says the star will make a two-day appearance at the 2020 event, visiting on both Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.

READ MORE: 4 of The Shire’s favourite hobbits coming to 2020 Calgary Expo

Takei will take part in a photo op and autograph signing sessions, and will take the stage during a panel.

“We’re thrilled that George Takei will be celebrating our 15th anniversary,” spokesperson Kandrix Foong said in a news release.

“George is not only an iconic actor but an extraordinary advocate for causes he believes in,” Foong added.

“You don’t need to be a Trek fan to appreciate his legacy or enjoy his incredible storytelling ability – we can’t wait until April.”

Previously announced guests set to appear at the 2020 Calgary Expo include Lord of the RingsElijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan – as well as actors Brendan Fraser and Giancarlo Esposito.

Tickets for the event, which runs from April 23-26, are available online at CalgaryExpo.com.

