‘Star Trek’ star George Takei to attend 2020 Calgary Expo

American actor George Takei is coming to Calgary in April to attend the 2020 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Takei is best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek television series – a role he reprised in six Star Trek films.

Calgary Expo says the star will make a two-day appearance at the 2020 event, visiting on both Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.

Takei will take part in a photo op and autograph signing sessions, and will take the stage during a panel.

“We’re thrilled that George Takei will be celebrating our 15th anniversary,” spokesperson Kandrix Foong said in a news release.

“George is not only an iconic actor but an extraordinary advocate for causes he believes in,” Foong added.

“You don’t need to be a Trek fan to appreciate his legacy or enjoy his incredible storytelling ability – we can’t wait until April.” Tweet This

Previously announced guests set to appear at the 2020 Calgary Expo include Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan – as well as actors Brendan Fraser and Giancarlo Esposito.

Tickets for the event, which runs from April 23-26, are available online at CalgaryExpo.com.