4 of The Shire’s favourite hobbits coming to 2020 Calgary Expo

Four of The Shire’s favourite residents will be helping the Calgary Expo celebrate its 15th anniversary in the spring.

The expo announced on Monday that four actors who played four of the beloved hobbits from the Lord of the Rings franchise will be back together for a special event “Four Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion.”

Frodo, Samwise Gamgee, Pippin and Merry — otherwise known as Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan — will be together for the first time in Canada, the expo said, adding the event will be an after-hours affair.

The four hobbit actors are the first guests to be announced for the 2020 expo, with more to be revealed in the coming months.

Fans can meet celebrity guests at photo ops and autographs throughout the four-day event, the expo said.

Tickets for the 2020 Calgary Expo go on sale online on Dec. 4 at calgaryexpo.com with early-bird rates ending on Jan. 15. The expo said fans will also be able to buy early-bird tickets in person at the Calgary Expo Holiday Market at the BMO Centre on Nov. 30.

The 2020 Calgary Expo runs from April 23 to 26 with the 8th annual Parade of Wonders set for April 24 in downtown Calgary.

In the past, the Calgary Expo has brought in celebrities like Sigourney Weaver, Jeff Goldblum and Neil Patrick Harris.