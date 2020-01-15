Two teens arrested in connection to Bradford weapon call: South Simcoe police

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens were arrested after South Simcoe police say they received a call regarding a weapon in Bradford on Tuesday.

At around noon, officers responded to a report of two male teens with “some type of gun” under a bridge in the West Park and Miller Park Avenue area. According to police, the gun was a replica.

Officers say they arrived and contained the area, while two nearby schools were placed under a hold-and-secure.

The teens were arrested without incident, police say, and the fake gun was seized.

An 18-year-old Bradford man was subsequently charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, officers say, while a 17-year-old Bradford boy was referred to a diversion program.

South Simcoe police are warning residents that possessing fake guns can result in real criminal charges.

“Replica firearms can be indistinguishable from real guns,” police say. “Officers will treat replica firearm calls as real until they can prove the weapon is not a threat.”