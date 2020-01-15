Menu

Crime

Two teens arrested in connection to Bradford weapon call: South Simcoe police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 6:26 pm
At around noon Tuesday, officers responded to a report of two male teens with a type of gun under a bridge in the West Park and Miller Park Avenue area.
At around noon Tuesday, officers responded to a report of two male teens with a type of gun under a bridge in the West Park and Miller Park Avenue area. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two teens were arrested after South Simcoe police say they received a call regarding a weapon in Bradford on Tuesday.

At around noon, officers responded to a report of two male teens with “some type of gun” under a bridge in the West Park and Miller Park Avenue area. According to police, the gun was a replica.

Officers say they arrived and contained the area, while two nearby schools were placed under a hold-and-secure.

49-year-old man charged with sexual assault in Bradford: police

The teens were arrested without incident, police say, and the fake gun was seized.

An 18-year-old Bradford man was subsequently charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, officers say, while a 17-year-old Bradford boy was referred to a diversion program.

South Simcoe police are warning residents that possessing fake guns can result in real criminal charges.

“Replica firearms can be indistinguishable from real guns,” police say. “Officers will treat replica firearm calls as real until they can prove the weapon is not a threat.”

2 charged for stunt driving in separate Innisfil, Bradford incidents: South Simcoe police

