Health

New Brunswick government seeking public input on child welfare legislation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2020 4:02 pm
Dorothy Shephard speaks to Global News on May 18, 2019.
Dorothy Shephard speaks to Global News on May 18, 2019. Global News

The New Brunswick government has launched a public consultation process aimed at crafting new child and youth welfare legislation.

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard says the government is also looking to improve the child protection system.

READ MORE: Questions remain in child neglect case: ‘Unfathomable how this could happen’

The move follows the release of a report last year by Child and Youth Advocate, Norm Bosse, on a horrific child-neglect case involving the mistreatment of five young children in Saint John, N.B.

Story continues below advertisement

The children, ranging in age from six months to eight years old, were discovered in 2016 in an apartment smeared with feces and with little food for the children to eat.

Bosse says creating stand-alone legislation, separate from the Family Services Act, will better serve social workers on the front line.

The government has set a Feb. 28 deadline for public feedback, but Shephard says it could be a year before new legislation is ready.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
