Couple arrested, weapons, drugs seized, following raids in Smiths Falls area

Send this page to someone via email

A couple from Smiths Falls is facing numerous charges after a cross-jurisdictional investigation led to the seizure of drugs and weapons from two Smiths Falls homes.

OPP say search warrants were executed on Wednesday at a home on Pearl Street in Smiths Falls and a home on Blinkhorn Lane, just past the town limit.

A couple, Shaun Scott, 29, and Tabitha Findley, 31, both of Smiths Falls, have been arrested.

Inside the residences, OPP say they confiscated an SKS semi-automatic assault rifle, a 45-calibre pistol with a magazine containing ammunition, an amount of cocaine with a street value of $7,200, more than 200 tablets of methamphetamine, ammunition and over $1,300 in cash.

Scott was charged with possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited device, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 Toronto police say they’ve made largest single seizures of guns city’s history Toronto police say they’ve made largest single seizures of guns city’s history

Findley was charged with possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited device and careless storage of a firearm.