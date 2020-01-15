Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Couple arrested, weapons, drugs seized, following raids in Smiths Falls area

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 5:24 pm
OPP seized several firearms and a large amount of illicit drugs, following two search warrants executed in the Smiths Falls area.
OPP seized several firearms and a large amount of illicit drugs, following two search warrants executed in the Smiths Falls area. OPP

A couple from Smiths Falls is facing numerous charges after a cross-jurisdictional investigation led to the seizure of drugs and weapons from two Smiths Falls homes.

OPP say search warrants were executed on Wednesday at a home on Pearl Street in Smiths Falls and a home on Blinkhorn Lane, just past the town limit.

READ MORE: 11 arrested, firearms, drugs seized as part of investigation: Peterborough police chief

A couple, Shaun Scott, 29, and Tabitha Findley, 31, both of Smiths Falls, have been arrested.

Inside the residences, OPP say they confiscated an SKS semi-automatic assault rifle, a 45-calibre pistol with a magazine containing ammunition, an amount of cocaine with a street value of $7,200, more than 200 tablets of methamphetamine, ammunition and over $1,300 in cash.

Scott was charged with possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited device, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto police say they’ve made largest single seizures of guns city’s history
Toronto police say they’ve made largest single seizures of guns city’s history

Findley was charged with possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited device and careless storage of a firearm.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Search WarrantsOPP drugsOPP smiths fallsdrug trafficking smiths fallsdrugs seizure smiths fallsdrugs smiths fallsOPP raid smiths fallsOPP search warrantsSmiths falls drugssmiths falls drugs OPPSmiths falls firearms
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.