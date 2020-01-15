Residents raise safety concerns after snowfall, pedestrian strikes in St. John’s

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of snowy St. John’s, N.L., are calling attention to dangerous road conditions and impassable sidewalks after a number of pedestrians were struck by cars.

Since the city has been blanketed by several recent snowstorms, The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has reported a string of pedestrian collisions, including a hit-and-run.

In one incident, a 63-year-old man died days after he was struck by a car while crossing a busy road near Memorial University of Newfoundland on Jan. 4.

Const. James Cadigan says it’s too early to pinpoint exact causes in most of the crashes, but winter conditions have narrowed roadways, making it harder for pedestrians to walk and hindering motorists’ visibility.

Lue Bonia shared a video of a recent walk down a narrow St. John’s street last week, showing less than two feet of space between passing cars and sidewalks covered in tall, ice-slicked snowbanks.

Bonia, who uses they/them pronouns, says they feel unsafe walking in St. John’s and suggests city councillors spend a day walking or taking the bus to understand pedestrians’ concerns.