6ix9ine reportedly feels unsafe in jail, asks judge to let him serve sentence at home

6ix9ine’s lawyer has requested the rapper serve the remainder of his prison sentence under home confinement or in a community correctional facility.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, 6ix9ine — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — claims to be concerned for his safety.

The rapper reportedly pointed to the Blood gang members who are in prison with him and could potentially try to harm him for his involvement in a case that exposed several people involved with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

“As a result of Hernandez’s cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, Hernandez’s safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk,” the court documents obtained by Complex read.

“Given the significant and ongoing threat to Hernandez’s safety as a result of his past and potential future cooperation, the government has filed papers which force Hernandez to remain incarcerated at a private jail in an effort to secure his safety. However, even at the private jail, Hernandez is still housed with various members of the Bloods.”

The rapper’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, made the pitch for 6ix9ine’s safety in a motion filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.

“Despite the significant threat to his music career and his personal safety, Hernandez first publicly denounced the Nine Trey Gansta [sic] Bloods and later testified in a highly publicized trial that led to the conviction of two Nine Trey members,” Lazzaro said

6ix9ine is currently being housed in a private jail to keep him safe, but Lazzaro said that isn’t enough.

“Even the private facility where Hernandez is currently housed has (a) variety of Bloods members,” Lazzaro wrote.

Lazzaro said the Stoopid rapper is “all right.”

“He’s strong, but he’d like to come home. We’re not fighting with the two-year sentence. That sentence he’s accepted,” Lazzaro added.

6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison plus five years of supervised probation on federal racketeering charges on Dec. 18, 2019 in Manhattan federal court.

The Gummo rapper’s sentence includes the 13 months he’s already served, which means he will be released in late 2020.

6ix9ine will have to complete 300 hours of community service when he is released and pay a $35,000 fine.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ruled the charges against the 23-year-old rapper were too severe for his 13 months to be considered full time served.

6ix9ine could have been sentenced to decades in prison for his entanglement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.

The 23-year-old rapper pleaded guilty in February 2019 to charges accusing him of joining the gang known as the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

In January 2019, 6ix9ine began co-operating with federal prosecutors after pleading guilty to nine crimes and saying he had joined a violent New York City gang and helped others try to kill a rival gang member.

After his arrest, he shed the outlaw reputation he’d curated online and testified against his gang mates earlier this year, causing some to label him a “snitch.” The testimony helped to convict two high-ranking Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members.

“Your co-operation was impressive. It was game-changing. It was complete and it was brave,” said Engelmayer as he announced the sentence, which is far lower than federal guidelines for the crimes, in a Manhattan courtroom.

Engelmayer mentioned that many artists sing about organized crime, citing Bruce Springsteen’s Murder Incorporated.

“You, Mr. Hernandez, essentially joined Murder Incorporated,” Englemayer said.

6ix9ine expressed regret for joining the gang and apologized to his family, fans and the victims in the case prior to the sentencing.

“I’m not a victim. I put myself in this position from Day 1,” 6ix9ine said, breaking down shortly after when he spotted his biological father, whom he said he hadn’t seen since the third grade, in the courtroom.

6ix9ine read from a letter, saying: “I made a lot of bad choices in life, but that does not make me a bad person.”

Prosecutors have described Nine Trey as one of the most violent outgrowths of United Bloods Nation, which has members throughout the country. 6ix9ine relocated his family before his co-operation became publicly known, and then he was moved to a different prison facility and a unit with no gang members, the government said.

His co-operation might make him eligible for a witness protection program, though his distinctive facial tattoos — including a large “69” on his forehead — could make concealing his identity challenging.