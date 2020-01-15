‘Highlander’ actor Stan Kirsch dies at age 51

Send this page to someone via email

Stan Kirsch, best known for playing the role of Richie Ryan on the TV series Highlander, died on Jan. 11 due to apparent suicide, according to The Los Angeles Coroner’s office. He was 51.

Kirsch’s wife, Kristyn Green, addressed the news on Facebook, writing, “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support.”

“I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails – but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.”

Green’s post was attached to an announcement of Kirsch’s death from his own Facebook account.

“Dear friends, We tragically lost our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11th. We will be closed for the next 2 weeks as we process and grieve,” the post said of Stan Kirsch Studios.

“He was so loved and we are all just devastated. Thank you for your understanding and respecting our privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Highlander Facebook account posted a tribute to Kirsch, saying, “Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less.”

“He brought a sense of humour, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons,” the post read.

“Beyond Highlander: The Series, Stan Kirsch was an accomplished acting coach. We have heard first-hand testimonials from many of his students; all of them having considered Stan an incredible teacher and a gift of a human being.

“Every time we had the opportunity to catch up with Stan, he was nothing but kind, thoughtful and sincere. He was a warm presence that will be missed.”

Kirsch is also known for guest-starring in an episode of Friends during Season 1 as Ethan, the younger boyfriend of Monica.

Rest in peace! 🎇 Actor Stan Kirsch, Ethan in Friends, committed suicide on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/lTYKP7Ijlg — friends scenes (@scenesofriends) January 14, 2020

He also made guest appearances on Family Law, Jag, Invincible, General Hospital and Love Boat: The Next Wave.

Kirsch is survived by his wife.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.