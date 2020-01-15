Meat Loaf sues hotel, horror convention for his fall off stage

Send this page to someone via email

Meat Loaf is suing the organizers of a horror convention as well as the hotel that hosted it in Dallas, Texas, last year.

The legal battle comes eight months after the 72-year-old rock star, born Marvin Lee Aday, fell off of a stage at the Texas Frightmare Weekend during an intimate Q&A session with fans at the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel — which is located at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Alongside longtime wife Deborah Lee Gillespie, Aday filed the lawsuit in a Forth Worth, Texas, state district court on Monday against Hyatt Corp. and Texas Frightmare Weekend LLC, as reported by the Associated Press.

The legal document alleges that the defendants created a “hidden hazard” by hanging curtains at the very edge of the hotel’s stage, which supposedly caused him to fall.

Ultimately, Meat Loaf blamed the companies for negligence after his less-than-graceful tumble.

As a result of the accident, the Bat Out of Hell singer suffered multiple severe injuries, including damage to his neck, collarbone and shoulders, which have purportedly prevented him from performing live since, according to the complaint.

Frank Gunn/CP Images

Meat Loaf reportedly underwent major physical therapy after spending 42 days in the hospital recovering from the fall.

Global News has reached out to representatives of both the Hyatt Corp. and Texas Frightmare Weekend.

— With files from the Associated Press