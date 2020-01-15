Tempers flare at trial as Terrance Finn denies plot to shoot wife in Peterborough Home Depot parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Under cross-examination on Wednesday, Terrance Finn told the court multiple times that he did not intend to kill his wife Sandra in August 2018.

“I am telling you now, with my hand on the Bible, I never planned to kill my wife,” said the 76-year-old Finn while under questioning from Crown attorney Frank Schwalm.

Finn’s first-degree murder trial got underway on Jan. 6 after he attempted to enter a guilty plea for the shooting death of his spouse at a Home Depot parking lot on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough on Aug. 22, 2018. However, the judge struck the plea down when the Westwood resident said he couldn’t definitely say if he meant to kill her.

Police and witnesses during the trial have testified that Sandra, 70, was found inside their car with two gunshot wounds to the head and that a loaded .38 revolver was found on the hood of the vehicle. She later died in Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto that same day.

The Crown has argued Finn had formulated a murder-suicide plan but Finn says his case is one of “diminished capacity” — a legal definition to describe a person who is unable to formulate specific intent necessary for a crime — as he represents himself in the trial by judge at Peterborough Superior Court.

During Wednesday’s cross-examination, Finn said he couldn’t recall the details of the shooting, claiming the gun must have “went off unintentionally.” A day earlier, court heard testimony from a firearms expert who said the hammer on the revolver has to be pulled back each time before firing.

“I don’t know what happened. I have no idea,” said Finn. “My mind went blank.”

Paramedics tend to Sandra Finn who shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot of The Home Depot in Peterborough on Aug. 22, 2018. Carey Walker/Special to Global News Peterborough

“When did your mind go blank?” the Crown asked.

Finn responded that he didn’t know, that he was “in a different kind of mood.” He repeated that he and his wife of 55 years were “very close.”

“Why would I get rid of a person like that? She was my best friend.” Tweet This