Shooting at Home Depot parking lot in Peterborough

One person has been taken to hospital and one is in custody following a shooting in the parking lot of The Home Depot in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Police are advising people to avoid the area of Lansdowne Street West and Park Street for their investigation.

Detectives are moving a tent over this car. The shooting occurred here in the parking lot and police have someone in custody at this time. pic.twitter.com/CXroQMUNZL — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) August 22, 2018

One person has been taken to nearby Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The condition of the victim is not known.

A witness tells CHEX News the victim is a woman who was shot in the upper body.

Another witness who was exiting the store at the time of the shooting says they heard “3 or 4 pops” and saw some smoke in the vicinity of a car.

The witness said an older man then placed a hand gun on the vehicle’s hood and remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

The entire plaza and parking lot is closed off to the public.Police were called to the area around 8:15 a.m. They have cordoned off a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police at 9:45 a.m. confirmed one person was shot and one person is in custody. No other details have been provided.

Police added while The Home Depot is closed and Staples Canada remains open to foot traffic via the Park St. S. entrance.

“There is no concern for public safety at this time,” police said.

Police are now putting a tarp over the car where the shooting took place in the parking lot. There’s a light drizzle of rain now. Forensics have yet to arrive. pic.twitter.com/EDgwMgmrDl — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) August 22, 2018

