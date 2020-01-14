17 children treated after Delta flight dumps jet fuel near L.A. elementary schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they are treating 17 children and nine adults for minor injuries after an “apparent fuel dump” by an aircraft near two elementary schools.

In a tweet, firefighters said an aircraft on its final approach to L.A. dumped the jet fuel to lighten the plane’s load.

Chanel 7 Eyewitness News reported a Delta Airlines flight had to return to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff and was dumping fuel on its return.

MCI | FS163 | 8000 Park Ave #Cudahy | BN 13 and 3 units on-scene elementary school assessing multiple patients after apparent fuel dump by aircraft on final approach to LAX hits playground. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Fire officials said they were called to an area close to Cudahy and South Los Angeles elementary schools late Tuesday afternoon after reports came in for the smell of jet fuel.

They said 70 firefighters and paramedics were on scene assessing multiple patients, adding that there were no transports to local hospital from the schools.

The fire department said there were no evacuation orders for the immediate area.