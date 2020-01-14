Menu

Crime

B.C. senior caught with meth on sailboat off Oregon Coast pleads guilty in U.S.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 4:19 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 4:21 pm
John Paul Stirling.
John Paul Stirling. Multnomah County Sheriff

A B.C. man with a long history of drug smuggling at sea has pleaded guilty in a U.S. court after his boat was raided by the U.S. Coast Guard last April.

On Monday, John Philip Stirling pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine under the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act.

B.C. man involved in international drug smuggling bust has criminal past
B.C. man involved in international drug smuggling bust has criminal past

Prosecutors will recommend Stirling serve a little over seven years in prison as part of a plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney for Oregon said. He also agreed to forfeit the sailboat.

Stirling, 65, was aboard the Mandalay on April 9, 2019, when it was boarded by Coast Guard officials who discovered 28 seven-gallon jugs of liquid methamphetamine.

READ MORE: A B.C. senior was arrested after a huge drug bust off the U.S. coast — and this wasn’t his first time

At the time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Stirling refused to provide documentation to Coast Guard officials.

Story continues below advertisement

“Upon further questioning, Stirling’s speech began to deteriorate, and he displayed signs of a possible drug overdose,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said at the time.

B.C. sailor with long criminal history charged with drug smuggling
B.C. sailor with long criminal history charged with drug smuggling

A medic administered Narcan but was unable to revive Stirling, who was then airlifted to hospital for treatment, court documents said.

According to court documents filed at an April 2019 court appearance, Stirling told nurses he had taken a “large amount” of fentanyl. He also said he was a “drug smuggler” and he didn’t want to go to jail for the rest of his life, according to the documents.

Stirling has been accused of crimes dating back to the late 1980s.

John Philip Stirling behind international drug smuggling operation
John Philip Stirling behind international drug smuggling operation

— With files from Sean Boynton and The Associated Press

