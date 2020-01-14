Winners of Edmonton’s 2019 photo of the year contest revealed

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson has revealed the winners of the city’s 2019 photo of the year contest.
The contest is now an annual tradition in the city, where the mayor invites citizens to hashtag their best Edmonton pictures on Instagram for consideration.
This year’s theme was “For the love of Edmonton: the people and places of YEG”, with the hashtag #yeg2019pics.
Iveson judges the contest along with local Instagram photography experts @InstagramYEG and @urbanyeg
“As a longtime Edmontonian, I’m very aware how beautiful our city is, but it’s wonderful to see that beauty explored through the eyes of #yeg2019pics,” Iveson said on his blog Monday.
This year saw eight photos chosen as the best of the bunch:
Iveson said that there were hundreds of entries for the 2019 contest, which was open for submissions between Dec. 16 to Dec. 30, 2019.
In 2018, the contest had 12 winners, with four categories instead of an all-encompassing theme: air, earth, fire and water.
This is the third year Iveson has run the contest.
