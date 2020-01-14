Menu

Winners of Edmonton’s 2019 photo of the year contest revealed

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 3:26 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 3:33 pm
Heart Aglow by Gina Blank.
Heart Aglow by Gina Blank. Instagram/ @photosbygina.yeg

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson has revealed the winners of the city’s 2019 photo of the year contest.

The contest is now an annual tradition in the city, where the mayor invites citizens to hashtag their best Edmonton pictures on Instagram for consideration.

This year’s theme was “For the love of Edmonton: the people and places of YEG”, with the hashtag #yeg2019pics.

Iveson judges the contest along with local Instagram photography experts @InstagramYEG and @urbanyeg

“As a longtime Edmontonian, I’m very aware how beautiful our city is, but it’s wonderful to see that beauty explored through the eyes of #yeg2019pics,” Iveson said on his blog Monday. 

This year saw eight photos chosen as the best of the bunch:

Edmonton climate rally by Jeff Woods
Edmonton climate rally by Jeff Woods Instagram / @jeffwoodsphoto
Heart Aglow by Gina Blank
Heart Aglow by Gina Blank Instagram/ @photosbygina.yeg
Kayaking on the N. Sask River by Lauren Wallace
Kayaking on the N. Sask River by Lauren Wallace Instagram / @laurenwallace77
A #YEG historical treasure is pretty in pink! by Monique Langevin-Connell
A #YEG historical treasure is pretty in pink! by Monique Langevin-Connell Instagram / @ayegtraveller
K Daze by Ryan Prasad
K Daze by Ryan Prasad Instagram / @cousin_love_
High Level bridge with lightning by Dan Schykulski
High Level bridge with lightning by Dan Schykulski Instagram / @danschyk
Our gateway into Downtown! Of course it wouldn’t be Edmonton without snow by Ryan Purdy
Our gateway into Downtown! Of course it wouldn’t be Edmonton without snow by Ryan Purdy Instagram/ Ryan Purdy
Lovers at night by Talon Repka
Lovers at night by Talon Repka Instagram / @talonrep

Iveson said that there were hundreds of entries for the 2019 contest, which was open for submissions between Dec. 16 to Dec. 30, 2019.

In 2018, the contest had 12 winners, with four categories instead of an all-encompassing theme: air, earth, fire and water.

This is the third year Iveson has run the contest.

Fantastic photos of Edmonton recognized in contest
Fantastic photos of Edmonton recognized in contest
