Family’s dog missing after reported wolf attack in village of Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

OPP are cautioning Madoc-area residents after a reported wolf attack on a family pet in the village last week.

Central Hastings OPP issued the statement on Tuesday after investigating a report on Jan. 6 of a wolf attack on a family’s small dog on Nelson Street in Madoc, about 75 kilometres east of Peterborough.

According to Const. Barbra Hunter, witnesses saw the dog being taken away by the wolf at the time of the incident after dusk.

“The dog nor the wolf have been seen since,” Hunter told Global News Peterborough in an email.

OPP say wolves are generally shy of human contact, although contact can occur through the predation of livestock or pets.

Police offer the following precautions for residents:

Do not intentionally or unintentionally feed wolves (or other wildlife).

Properly store and maintain garbage containers. Put garbage at curbside the morning of the scheduled pickup rather than the night before.

Use enclosed composting bins rather than exposed piles as wolves are attracted to products containing meat, milk and eggs.

Remove any deer food and salt blocks from outdoor areas on your property.

Keep pet food indoors.

Well-lit yards or the use of motion sensor lighting may make your property less attractive to wolves and other nocturnal wildlife.

OPP suggest visiting the province of Ontario’s website for more suggestions if you encounter a coyote, wolf or fox.

