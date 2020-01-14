Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston police investigating after body reportedly found at Plaza Hotel

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 2:49 pm
Kingston police are at the scene at the Plaza Hotel on Montreal Street after a body was found decomposing in one of the month-to-month rental units.
Kingston police are at the scene at the Plaza Hotel on Montreal Street after a body was found decomposing in one of the month-to-month rental units. Global Kingston

Warning: This story may have content that is disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Kingston police are currently investigating a death they say occurred at the Plaza Hotel.

A decomposing body was reportedly found in one of the hotel’s month-to-month rentals, though it is unclear when that discovery was made.

READ MORE: Kingston’s only strip club appeals a municipal decision to shut down

Staff at the Plaza say a strong smell was present in the hotel prior to discovering the body but that they believed it was coming from a dead animal.

It wasn’t until one staff member reported liquid dripping from a ceiling that they thought something more serious had occurred, staff said.

Kingston police’s major crimes unit is currently investigating, and a couple of tactical officers are still at the scene as of Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

More information to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonKingston PoliceBody Foundkingston crimePlaza Hotelbody found kingstonbody found kingston policedeath plaza hotelKingston dead bodyKingston police body foundplaza hotel deathplaza hotel kingston
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.