Kingston police investigating after body reportedly found at Plaza Hotel

Warning: This story may have content that is disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Kingston police are currently investigating a death they say occurred at the Plaza Hotel.

A decomposing body was reportedly found in one of the hotel’s month-to-month rentals, though it is unclear when that discovery was made.

Staff at the Plaza say a strong smell was present in the hotel prior to discovering the body but that they believed it was coming from a dead animal.

It wasn’t until one staff member reported liquid dripping from a ceiling that they thought something more serious had occurred, staff said.

Kingston police’s major crimes unit is currently investigating, and a couple of tactical officers are still at the scene as of Tuesday afternoon.

More information to come.